12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Glory Star New Media Gr GSMG stock rose 133.3% to $1.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.

stock rose 133.3% to $1.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million. Super League Gaming SLGG shares increased by 64.41% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.

shares increased by 64.41% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million. MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV stock increased by 18.96% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.

stock increased by 18.96% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million. The9 NCTY shares increased by 9.7% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.

shares increased by 9.7% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million. Direct Digital Holdings DRCT stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. Spark Networks LOV stock moved upwards by 4.91% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

Losers

NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock fell 15.6% to $1.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

stock fell 15.6% to $1.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock fell 6.48% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock fell 6.48% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Leafly Holdings LFLY shares declined by 6.43% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

shares declined by 6.43% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million. National CineMedia NCMI shares fell 4.88% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares fell 4.88% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. Motorsport Games MSGM shares fell 4.21% to $5.88. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.

shares fell 4.21% to $5.88. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million. Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares declined by 3.82% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

