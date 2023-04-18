ñol


12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Glory Star New Media Gr GSMG stock rose 133.3% to $1.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
  • Super League Gaming SLGG shares increased by 64.41% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
  • MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV stock increased by 18.96% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
  • The9 NCTY shares increased by 9.7% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
  • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Spark Networks LOV stock moved upwards by 4.91% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

Losers

  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock fell 15.6% to $1.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock fell 6.48% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares declined by 6.43% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
  • National CineMedia NCMI shares fell 4.88% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Motorsport Games MSGM shares fell 4.21% to $5.88. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares declined by 3.82% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

