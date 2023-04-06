ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 6, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN stock moved upwards by 22.8% to $0.16 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
  • Lucy Scientific Discovery LSDI stock moved upwards by 14.69% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • Sonida Senior Living SNDA shares rose 13.79% to $8.0. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.
  • OncoCyte OCX shares increased by 11.06% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Edap TMS EDAP shares rose 10.04% to $11.5. The company's market cap stands at $415.6 million.
  • Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares rose 9.61% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.

Losers

  • Scilex Holding SCLX stock declined by 18.4% to $10.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares decreased by 14.45% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares declined by 11.37% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • BIMI Intl Medical BIMI stock decreased by 9.63% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock fell 9.32% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • HCW Biologics HCWB stock decreased by 8.97% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

