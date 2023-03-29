10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Lululemon Athletica LULU shares rose 16.4% to $373.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

2U TWOU shares moved upwards by 8.35% to $7.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $565.2 million.

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock increased by 7.6% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million.

Mullen Automotive MULN stock increased by 5.77% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $210.1 million.

Losers

Shift Technologies SFT stock fell 12.5% to $1.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO shares fell 11.75% to $9.09. The company's market cap stands at $333.6 million.

Conn's CONN shares fell 8.51% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock fell 7.51% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares declined by 6.33% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND shares fell 4.48% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $142.6 million.

