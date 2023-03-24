ñol


12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 24, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock moved upwards by 9.0% to $0.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock increased by 8.07% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock rose 7.89% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • AEye LIDR stock increased by 6.28% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH shares rose 6.06% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC shares increased by 5.99% to $6.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Losers

  • Cyngn CYN stock fell 15.0% to $1.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
  • Ouster OUST stock declined by 7.12% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $319.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MMTEC MTC stock decreased by 7.05% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock declined by 7.0% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO shares declined by 5.14% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.
  • TuanChe TC stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

