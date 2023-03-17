12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Audacy AUD stock moved upwards by 18.2% to $0.11 during Friday's after-market session. Audacy's trading volume hit 171.5K shares by close, accounting for 24.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Golden Matrix Group GMGI shares moved upwards by 15.68% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

National CineMedia NCMI shares moved upwards by 10.19% to $0.12. National CineMedia's trading volume hit 843.4K shares by close, accounting for 106.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares increased by 9.15% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Cuentas CUEN stock increased by 8.94% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

FaZe Holdings FAZE stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

Losers

Wejo Gr WEJO shares decreased by 23.7% to $0.57 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 139.2K shares, which is 56.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.

Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares fell 6.71% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

AirNet Technology ANTE shares declined by 5.27% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA shares fell 5.01% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.

Grindr GRND shares fell 4.7% to $5.68. At the close, Grindr's trading volume reached 315.5K shares. This is 137.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $985.6 million.

Super League Gaming SLGG stock fell 4.66% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.

