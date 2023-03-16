11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

FedEx FDX stock rose 11.8% to $228.1 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 76.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Nuburu BURU stock moved upwards by 7.33% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $159.3 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares rose 5.75% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

Bird Glb BRDS shares increased by 5.71% to $0.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 85.4K, accounting for 4.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Ault Alliance AULT shares rose 5.2% to $0.1. Ault Alliance's trading volume hit 478.3K shares by close, accounting for 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.

United Parcel Service UPS shares rose 4.32% to $196.05. At the close, United Parcel Service's trading volume reached 262.4K shares. This is 10.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.3 billion.

Losers

Rentokil Initial RTO stock declined by 10.0% to $30.1 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 billion.

Applied UV AUVIP shares decreased by 8.66% to $20.43.

JanOne JAN shares decreased by 5.46% to $1.56. JanOne's trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 1491.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock fell 5.12% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

