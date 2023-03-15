12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock moved upwards by 138.9% to $5.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Silence Therapeutics SLN stock rose 58.9% to $15.35. The company's market cap stands at $550.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock increased by 35.84% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.

NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock increased by 17.19% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.

Elevation Oncology ELEV shares moved upwards by 15.38% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock increased by 9.95% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $161.2 million.

Losers

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM shares fell 38.4% to $0.53 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

Lannett LCI stock fell 15.17% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

Xtant Medical Hldgs XTNT stock decreased by 13.41% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 million.

Celyad Oncology CYAD shares decreased by 13.4% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

Addex Therapeutics ADXN stock fell 12.31% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY shares fell 12.22% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.

