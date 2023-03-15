12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares rose 21.1% to $1.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 12.78% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

GEE Group JOB stock moved upwards by 12.72% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares rose 10.99% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock moved upwards by 7.54% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.3 million.

Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock rose 5.9% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

Losers

QualTek Services QTEK stock decreased by 39.4% to $0.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Toro TORO shares decreased by 10.79% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.

Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock decreased by 8.92% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.8 million.

Molekule Group MKUL shares fell 8.72% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.

Intuitive Machines LUNR stock declined by 8.65% to $13.31. The company's market cap stands at $240.5 million.

Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock fell 6.97% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.