ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 15, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares rose 21.1% to $1.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 12.78% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • GEE Group JOB stock moved upwards by 12.72% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares rose 10.99% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN stock moved upwards by 7.54% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.3 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG stock rose 5.9% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

Losers

  • QualTek Services QTEK stock decreased by 39.4% to $0.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Toro TORO shares decreased by 10.79% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock decreased by 8.92% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.8 million.
  • Molekule Group MKUL shares fell 8.72% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.
  • Intuitive Machines LUNR stock declined by 8.65% to $13.31. The company's market cap stands at $240.5 million.
  • Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock fell 6.97% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved