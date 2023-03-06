12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Treasure Global TGL stock increased by 17.9% to $1.65 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.

Angi ANGI shares rose 4.9% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Globalstar GSAT stock rose 3.44% to $1.2. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 365.5K shares, which is 9.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Cinedigm CIDM shares moved upwards by 3.16% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.

FaZe Holdings FAZE stock increased by 3.0% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $44.2 million.

Skillz SKLZ stock increased by 2.68% to $0.63. Skillz's trading volume hit 128.7K shares by close, accounting for 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.4 million.

Losers

National CineMedia NCMI stock fell 5.3% to $0.22 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.

Troika Media Group TRKA shares declined by 3.73% to $0.74. This security traded at a volume of 22.7 million shares come close, making up 58.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.

Manchester United MANU stock declined by 2.66% to $21.35. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.4K shares, which is 4.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

Grindr GRND stock declined by 2.64% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

FingerMotion FNGR shares decreased by 2.07% to $1.42. This security traded at a volume of 210.7K shares come close, making up 128.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.7 million.

Motorsport Games MSGM stock decreased by 1.87% to $11.02. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.

