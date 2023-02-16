10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Heliogen HLGN shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $0.39 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Heliogen's trading volume reached 75.4K shares. This is 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.

shares increased by 7.06% to $3.79. This security traded at a volume of 54.2K shares come close, making up 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $706.5 million. View VIEW shares moved upwards by 6.09% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.09% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.2 million. Xos XOS shares rose 5.4% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.5 million.

shares rose 5.4% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.5 million. Proterra PTRA stock moved upwards by 4.48% to $4.89. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

stock moved upwards by 4.48% to $4.89. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. Aqua Metals AQMS shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.0 million.

Losers

Stem STEM shares declined by 5.5% to $9.2 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 324.0K shares, which is 8.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

stock decreased by 3.28% to $1.18. Trading volume for this security closed at 8.3 million, accounting for 477.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. Hyzon Motors HYZN stock declined by 2.82% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $344.1 million.

Momentus MNTS stock decreased by 2.63% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million.

