12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Boxed BOXD stock moved upwards by 12.1% to $0.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock moved upwards by 8.67% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares moved upwards by 7.29% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $646.3 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs ASAP stock rose 6.76% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares moved upwards by 5.77% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $364.7 million.
  • Nogin NOGN stock rose 5.67% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.

Losers

  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock declined by 7.9% to $1.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares declined by 4.11% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
  • Holley HLLY shares declined by 3.73% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $366.5 million.
  • Allbirds BIRD shares declined by 3.36% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.8 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock fell 3.08% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $273.3 million.
  • Spruce Power Holding SPRU shares fell 3.04% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $202.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

