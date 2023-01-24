12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Boxed BOXD stock moved upwards by 12.1% to $0.63 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.

Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock moved upwards by 8.67% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.

1-800-Flowers.com FLWS shares moved upwards by 7.29% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $646.3 million.

Waitr Hldgs ASAP stock rose 6.76% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares moved upwards by 5.77% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $364.7 million.

Nogin NOGN stock rose 5.67% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.

Losers

Jeffs Brands JFBR stock declined by 7.9% to $1.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares declined by 4.11% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.

Holley HLLY shares declined by 3.73% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $366.5 million.

Allbirds BIRD shares declined by 3.36% to $2.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.8 million.

Tuniu TOUR stock fell 3.08% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $273.3 million.

Spruce Power Holding SPRU shares fell 3.04% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $202.7 million.

