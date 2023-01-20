12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Iveda Solutions IVDA stock moved upwards by 9.8% to $0.83 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares rose 7.3% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.

ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock rose 5.78% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

Borqs Technologies BRQS shares increased by 5.75% to $0.34. Borqs Technologies's trading volume hit 101.3K shares by close, accounting for 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

AEye LIDR stock increased by 5.31% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.

Veritone VERI shares increased by 4.96% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.3 million.

Losers

Cipher Mining CIFR shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.99 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.0 million.

Rubicon Technologies RBT shares declined by 8.29% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $77.0 million.

WM Tech MAPS shares declined by 6.04% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $99.1 million.

Latch LTCH stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $117.6 million.

SMART Glb Hldgs SGH shares decreased by 3.79% to $16.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $788.2 million.

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 3.37% to $0.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 336.6K, accounting for 4.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.

