12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Ontrak OTRK shares increased by 145.2% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 128.7 million shares, making up 47983.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.

Ontrak OTRKP shares moved upwards by 50.4% to $1.35. Trading volume for Ontrak's stock is 310.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 1716.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares rose 37.11% to $6.76. As of 12:30 EST, TC BioPharm (Holdings)'s stock is trading at a volume of 21.3 million, which is 8237.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.6 million.

Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX stock rose 36.98% to $0.57. The current volume of 6.9 million shares is 11827.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

Concord Medical Services CCM shares increased by 22.28% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million.

Tricida TCDA stock moved upwards by 18.56% to $0.16. Trading volume for Tricida's stock is 44.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 331.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

Losers

Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock fell 22.9% to $0.9 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 1723.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT shares fell 20.99% to $5.51. As of 12:30 EST, Checkpoint Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 355.7K, which is 315.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.

Calyxt CLXT stock decreased by 19.31% to $0.29. Calyxt's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 254.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

DermTech DMTK stock declined by 18.73% to $4.34. DermTech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.1 million.

PAVmed PAVM shares fell 18.58% to $0.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 175.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.2 million.

Vapotherm VAPO stock declined by 16.49% to $1.52. As of 12:30 EST, Vapotherm's stock is trading at a volume of 186.3K, which is 27.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.

