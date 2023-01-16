10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NextPlat NXPL stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $1.51 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.

FaZe Holdings FAZE shares rose 7.83% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $129.7 million.

The9 NCTY stock moved upwards by 7.75% to $1.39. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 280.7K shares, which is 137.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.

Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ stock rose 5.07% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Losers

Snail SNAL shares decreased by 6.8% to $1.65 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $60.9 million.

Vinco Ventures BBIG stock decreased by 6.66% to $0.63. Vinco Ventures's trading volume hit 4.6 million shares by close, accounting for 80.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.8 million.

Travelzoo TZOO stock declined by 4.94% to $5.01. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.

Tremor Intl TRMR stock fell 4.92% to $6.97. The company's market cap stands at $502.6 million.

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA shares decreased by 4.59% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.

FingerMotion FNGR stock declined by 4.47% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.3 million.

