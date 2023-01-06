ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 6, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Lucira Health LHDX shares rose 29.5% to $0.51 during Friday's after-market session. Lucira Health's trading volume hit 3.7 million shares by close, accounting for 93.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
  • NuCana NCNA stock moved upwards by 8.57% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $0.54. Trading volume for this security closed at 203.3K, accounting for 105.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares moved upwards by 8.29% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY stock rose 6.77% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Losers

  • VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares declined by 11.7% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 132.6K shares come close, making up 27.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • Sharps Technology STSS shares fell 8.4% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV stock fell 6.34% to $2.81. At the close, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 14228.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Achilles Therapeutics ACHL stock fell 5.09% to $1.12. At the close, Achilles Therapeutics's trading volume reached 79.5K shares. This is 28.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI shares fell 5.0% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million.
  • Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares decreased by 4.96% to $2.3. Spruce Biosciences's trading volume hit 16.4 million shares by close, accounting for 13652.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

