12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 30, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Invacare IVC stock rose 14.3% to $0.48 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock increased by 11.7% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • AlerisLife ALR stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares rose 8.55% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $76.0 million.
  • electroCore ECOR shares increased by 8.52% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
  • Statera BioPharma STAB stock increased by 8.37% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Losers

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares declined by 13.7% to $1.32 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock declined by 10.17% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $160.6 million.
  • Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS stock decreased by 8.91% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • Baudax Bio BXRX stock declined by 8.5% to $2.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 518.1K, accounting for 46.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
  • Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH shares decreased by 8.32% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock declined by 7.54% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $221.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

