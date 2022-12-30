12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Invacare IVC stock rose 14.3% to $0.48 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock increased by 11.7% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

AlerisLife ALR stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Renalytix RNLX shares rose 8.55% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $76.0 million.

electroCore ECOR shares increased by 8.52% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

Statera BioPharma STAB stock increased by 8.37% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

Losers

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares declined by 13.7% to $1.32 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock declined by 10.17% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $160.6 million.

Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS stock decreased by 8.91% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Baudax Bio BXRX stock declined by 8.5% to $2.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 518.1K, accounting for 46.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH shares decreased by 8.32% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock declined by 7.54% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $221.1 million.

