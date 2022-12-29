ñol

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Lightning eMotors ZEV shares rose 12.2% to $0.37 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 201.4K, accounting for 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 10.62% to $0.28. Freight Technologies's trading volume hit 5.9 million shares by close, accounting for 236.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ATIF stock rose 5.6% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $1.75. At the close, Hyzon Motors's trading volume reached 73.3K shares. This is 8.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $436.4 million.
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV stock rose 4.57% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.

Losers

  • Momentus MNTS stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.79 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.
  • SKYX Platforms SKYX shares decreased by 4.79% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $181.2 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares decreased by 4.22% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 3.37% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
  • Velo3D VLD shares declined by 2.98% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

