11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lightning eMotors ZEV shares rose 12.2% to $0.37 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 201.4K, accounting for 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.

Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 10.62% to $0.28. Freight Technologies's trading volume hit 5.9 million shares by close, accounting for 236.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

CEA Industries CEAD shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

ATIF Holdings ATIF stock rose 5.6% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $23.5 million.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $1.75. At the close, Hyzon Motors's trading volume reached 73.3K shares. This is 8.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $436.4 million.

Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV stock rose 4.57% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.

Losers

Momentus MNTS stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.79 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.2 million.

SKYX Platforms SKYX shares decreased by 4.79% to $2.19. The company's market cap stands at $181.2 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares decreased by 4.22% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 3.37% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.

Velo3D VLD shares declined by 2.98% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.8 million.

