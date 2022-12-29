12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares moved upwards by 53.2% to $0.31 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 596.4K shares, which is 76.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 53.2% to $0.31 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 596.4K shares, which is 76.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock increased by 22.78% to $0.97. This security traded at a volume of 683.2K shares come close, making up 96.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

stock increased by 22.78% to $0.97. This security traded at a volume of 683.2K shares come close, making up 96.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. Soligenix SNGX stock rose 17.61% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.

stock rose 17.61% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million. Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares increased by 10.49% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

shares increased by 10.49% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. Sientra SIEN shares increased by 9.99% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.

shares increased by 9.99% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS shares increased by 8.1% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

Losers

Instil Bio TIL stock declined by 7.7% to $0.62 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million.

stock declined by 7.7% to $0.62 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million. Aptinyx APTX shares fell 5.75% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

shares fell 5.75% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. BioLine Rx BLRX stock decreased by 5.68% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.

stock decreased by 5.68% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI stock decreased by 5.54% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million.

stock decreased by 5.54% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million. Vivani Medical VANI stock fell 5.25% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million.

stock fell 5.25% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.8 million. Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares decreased by 5.01% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $130.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.