12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Venus Concept VERO shares increased by 61.1% to $0.41 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 66.0 million, which is 11325.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH shares increased by 38.04% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

F-star Therapeutics FSTX shares increased by 29.16% to $5.58. As of 12:30 EST, F-star Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 811.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.6 million.

Kineta KA shares rose 26.84% to $4.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 135.9K shares, making up 37.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $370.2 million.

The Oncology Institute TOI shares rose 23.18% to $1.19. The current volume of 239.9K shares is 134.8% of The Oncology Institute's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million.

Verona Pharma VRNA shares rose 22.64% to $22.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 650.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Losers

Celyad Oncology CYAD shares fell 37.8% to $0.65 during Wednesday's regular session. Celyad Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 113.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2339.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

Quotient QTNT stock fell 22.48% to $0.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 493.3K shares, making up 204.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares fell 15.64% to $0.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 84.4K, which is 190.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

ProSomnus OSA shares fell 15.23% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.

Processa Pharma PCSA stock declined by 14.38% to $1.31. Processa Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 83.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 255.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

Lucira Health LHDX shares fell 14.37% to $0.15. Trading volume for Lucira Health's stock is 365.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 214.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

