ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 21, 2022 12:32 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Venus Concept VERO shares increased by 61.1% to $0.41 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 66.0 million, which is 11325.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH shares increased by 38.04% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • F-star Therapeutics FSTX shares increased by 29.16% to $5.58. As of 12:30 EST, F-star Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 811.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.6 million.
  • Kineta KA shares rose 26.84% to $4.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 135.9K shares, making up 37.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $370.2 million.
  • The Oncology Institute TOI shares rose 23.18% to $1.19. The current volume of 239.9K shares is 134.8% of The Oncology Institute's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $86.0 million.
  • Verona Pharma VRNA shares rose 22.64% to $22.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 650.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Losers

  • Celyad Oncology CYAD shares fell 37.8% to $0.65 during Wednesday's regular session. Celyad Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 113.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2339.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
  • Quotient QTNT stock fell 22.48% to $0.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 493.3K shares, making up 204.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares fell 15.64% to $0.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 84.4K, which is 190.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • ProSomnus OSA shares fell 15.23% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.
  • Processa Pharma PCSA stock declined by 14.38% to $1.31. Processa Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 83.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 255.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • Lucira Health LHDX shares fell 14.37% to $0.15. Trading volume for Lucira Health's stock is 365.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 214.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers