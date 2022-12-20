12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares increased by 22.2% to $0.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 511.5K, accounting for 84.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 8.1% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Volta VLTA stock rose 6.4% to $0.44. This security traded at a volume of 63.5K shares come close, making up 1.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.1 million.
- Allbirds BIRD stock increased by 5.95% to $2.49. Trading volume for this security closed at 59.0K, accounting for 3.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.8 million.
- Waitr Hldgs ASAP shares increased by 4.65% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Beachbody Co BODY stock increased by 4.6% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $213.6 million.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares decreased by 9.8% to $0.48 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 113.7K shares come close, making up 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock fell 7.26% to $1.79. Meiwu Technology Co's trading volume hit 50.3K shares by close, accounting for 9.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.6 million.
- Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares declined by 5.67% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- AYRO AYRO stock decreased by 4.87% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Target Hospitality TH shares declined by 4.71% to $14.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Arcimoto FUV stock fell 2.82% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
