12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV shares increased by 22.2% to $0.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 511.5K, accounting for 84.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.

Losers

E-Home Household Service EJH shares decreased by 9.8% to $0.48 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 113.7K shares come close, making up 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

shares declined by 4.71% to $14.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. Arcimoto FUV stock fell 2.82% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

