12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 9, 2022 4:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Aris Water Solutions ARIS stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $15.97 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.4 million.
  • View VIEW stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.2 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE stock increased by 4.98% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG shares moved upwards by 4.81% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.0 million.
  • GEO Group GEO shares increased by 3.99% to $11.47. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS shares rose 3.77% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.

Losers

  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock declined by 4.8% to $2.18 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.4 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock decreased by 4.1% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.5 million.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares fell 4.07% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
  • Agrify AGFY stock decreased by 3.53% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares declined by 3.38% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Team TISI stock declined by 3.12% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.



