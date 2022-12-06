ñol

Why GSK Plc And Sanofi SA Stock Are Shooting Higher

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
December 6, 2022 4:20 PM | 1 min read
Shares of GSK plc GSK and Sanofi SA SNY are trading higher going into the close of Tuesday's session after the companies reportedly won a Zantac product liability lawsuit.

The drugmakers on Tuesday defeated thousands of lawsuits in U.S. federal court, per a court filing. The lawsuits claimed that the popular heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer. A judge found the claims were not backed by sound science.

According to data from Benzinga Pro:

  • GSK closed higher by 7.85% to $37.92
  • SNY closed higher by 8.06% to $48.55

 

 

