11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Qutoutiao QTT shares rose 38.0% to $0.49 during Wednesday's regular session. Qutoutiao's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 5528.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

shares rose 38.0% to $0.49 during Wednesday's regular session. Qutoutiao's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 5528.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million. Cuentas CUEN shares moved upwards by 12.19% to $0.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 821.2K shares, making up 198.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 12.19% to $0.3. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 821.2K shares, making up 198.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million. HUYA HUYA stock moved upwards by 10.3% to $2.52. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 180.1% of HUYA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $602.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.3% to $2.52. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 180.1% of HUYA's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $602.3 million. Hello Gr MOMO stock moved upwards by 10.03% to $5.64. Trading volume for Hello Gr's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

stock moved upwards by 10.03% to $5.64. Trading volume for Hello Gr's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares rose 9.09% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $227.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares declined by 37.6% to $15.92 during Wednesday's regular session.

shares declined by 37.6% to $15.92 during Wednesday's regular session. Troika Media Group TRKA stock fell 18.79% to $0.13. Troika Media Group's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1008.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

stock fell 18.79% to $0.13. Troika Media Group's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1008.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. Snail SNAL shares fell 13.19% to $2.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 87.3K, which is 3.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million.

shares fell 13.19% to $2.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 87.3K, which is 3.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million. AST SpaceMobile ASTS stock decreased by 10.89% to $5.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 408.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $312.9 million.

stock decreased by 10.89% to $5.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 408.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $312.9 million. AMC Entertainment APE stock fell 10.47% to $0.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 28.3 million, which is 173.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $485.8 million.

stock fell 10.47% to $0.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 28.3 million, which is 173.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $485.8 million. FaZe Holdings FAZE stock declined by 9.05% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $145.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.