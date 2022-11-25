Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

shares rose 13.37% to $0.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 67.2K, which is 227.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $14.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 122.9K, which is 77.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $342.2 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.51% to $14.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 122.9K, which is 77.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $342.2 million. Stewart Information Servs STC shares increased by 3.93% to $43.32. Stewart Information Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 104.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

shares increased by 3.93% to $43.32. Stewart Information Servs's stock is trading at a volume of 104.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. MBIA MBI shares moved upwards by 3.01% to $11.95. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.1K shares, making up 29.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $653.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.01% to $11.95. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 89.1K shares, making up 29.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $653.2 million. Root ROOT stock increased by 2.87% to $7.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.4K, which is 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.

stock increased by 2.87% to $7.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 42.4K, which is 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million. Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares increased by 2.61% to $15.31. As of 12:40 EST, Ambac Financial Group's stock is trading at a volume of 83.8K, which is 18.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $690.9 million.

Losers

stock decreased by 4.47% to $1.81 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9K shares, making up 51.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. Erie Indemnity ERIE shares declined by 2.03% to $267.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.6K shares, making up 79.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion.

shares declined by 2.03% to $267.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.6K shares, making up 79.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 billion. Marpai MRAI shares declined by 1.87% to $1.05. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 43.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

shares declined by 1.87% to $1.05. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 43.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million. Bright Health Gr BHG stock declined by 1.54% to $0.99. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 333.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.3 million.

stock declined by 1.54% to $0.99. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 333.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.3 million. FG Finl Gr FGF shares fell 1.5% to $2.45. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 427, which is 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

shares fell 1.5% to $2.45. As of 12:40 EST, FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 427, which is 2.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million. Reliance Global Group RELI stock declined by 1.47% to $0.57. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group's stock is 34.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.