12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 24, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Canoo GOEV stock increased by 12.0% to $1.21 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Canoo's trading volume reached 1.9 million shares. This is 24.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $392.6 million.
  • EBET EBET shares increased by 7.14% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares increased by 5.77% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares moved upwards by 5.74% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares moved upwards by 5.71% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock rose 5.0% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 million.

Losers

  • XWELL XWEL stock declined by 5.0% to $0.42 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.7 million.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock fell 4.42% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Rent the Runway RENT stock fell 3.97% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $78.2 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares fell 3.42% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Latham Group SWIM stock declined by 3.32% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.9 million.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares declined by 2.86% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

