Why Coupa Software Shares Are Running Today

Coupa Software COUP shares are trading higher after Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported Vista Equity Partners is said to explore a deal to acquire the software company.

The stock was halted on a circuit breaker before continuing to rise, gaining over 30%.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide.

At publication time, shares of Coupa Software were trading 31% higher at $59.50, according to data from Benzinga Pro.