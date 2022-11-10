ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

What's Going On With Amazon Shares

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
November 10, 2022 10:29 AM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Amazon Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading higher by 10.05% to $94.80 Thursday morning. The stock is trading higher in sympathy with major indices are higher following key U.S. economic data, which showed a slowdown in inflation and a rise in jobless claims. This has alleviated some concerns of high inflation and a tight labor market.

What Happened With CPI Data?

The headline CPI rose 7.7% in October, down from 8.2% in September, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The October CPI reading came in below average economist estimates of 8%.

Thursday's highly anticipated CPI inflation reading comes a week after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by 0.75% for the fourth straight time in a continued fight against historically high inflation...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMZN has a 52-week high of $188.11 and a 52-week low of $85.87.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas