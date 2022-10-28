ñol

What's Going On With Affirm And PayPal Shares After Amazon's Earnings Report

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 28, 2022 11:27 AM | 1 min read

Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM and eBay Inc EBAY shares are trading lower during Friday's session in sympathy with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

As an e-commerce peer to Amazon, Etsy operates a top-10 online marketplace operator. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods.

What Happened?

Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $127.84 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of 28 cents in the third quarter, beating a Street estimate of 22 cents per share.

Meanwhile, Amazon is guiding for fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $140 billion to $148 billion versus an analyst estimate of $155.15 billion...Read More

Affirm is lower by 3.73% to $19.85; eBay is lower by 2.10% to $39.02.

