What's Going On With Affirm And PayPal Shares After Amazon's Earnings Report

Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM and eBay Inc EBAY shares are trading lower during Friday's session in sympathy with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

As an e-commerce peer to Amazon, Etsy operates a top-10 online marketplace operator. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods.

What Happened?

Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $127.84 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of 28 cents in the third quarter, beating a Street estimate of 22 cents per share.

Meanwhile, Amazon is guiding for fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $140 billion to $148 billion versus an analyst estimate of $155.15 billion...Read More

See Also: What In The World Is Going On With Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 33% Since Last Week?

Affirm is lower by 3.73% to $19.85; eBay is lower by 2.10% to $39.02.