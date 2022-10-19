ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Generac Shares Are Getting Obliterated Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 19, 2022 10:19 AM | 1 min read
Why Generac Shares Are Getting Obliterated Today

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC shares are trading lower by 19.98% to $118.12 Wednesday morning after the company reported preliminary third-quarter EPS results are lower year over year. The company also lowered its FY22 net sales growth guidance and net income margin.

What Happened?

Generac reported preliminary quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share and $1.09 billion in sales. This sales figure represents a 15.63% increase over sales of $942.70 million in the same period last year.

Generac says preliminary adjusted EBITDA before deducting for noncontrolling interests, as defined in the accompanying reconciliation schedules, was approximately $184 million, or approximately 17% of net sales, during the third quarter as compared to $209 million, or 22% of net sales, for the same period of 2021.

"Despite reporting mid-teens net sales growth, third quarter results fell short of our prior expectations," said Aaron Jagdfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While shipments of Commercial & Industrial products performed as expected, Residential product sales were pressured during the quarter. As discussed on our second quarter earnings call, installation capacity for home standby generators continued to grow but still lagged our production output during the third quarter."

"This has resulted in higher field inventory levels and lower home standby generator orders from our channel partners than previously expected even as end customer demand continues to be strong driven by elevated power outages, most notably from Hurricane Ian. Additionally in the quarter, clean energy product shipments were negatively impacted by a large customer which ceased operations and has since filed for bankruptcy protection," Jagdfeld stated.

See Also: Why Disney Shares Are Rising Following Netflix's Earnings Report

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Generac has a 52-week high of $524.31 and a 52-week low of $115.50.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas