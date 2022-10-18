ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 18, 2022 5:40 PM | 2 min read
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • REE Automotive REE stock rose 7.5% to $0.67 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $161.1 million.
  • Horizon Global HZN stock moved upwards by 6.13% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • Gogoro GGR stock rose 5.59% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $813.3 million.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock rose 5.25% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX shares increased by 4.96% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • GrowGeneration GRWG stock moved upwards by 4.45% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $227.9 million.

Losers

  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock decreased by 9.4% to $1.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
  • Zovio ZVO shares fell 6.61% to $0.19. This security traded at a volume of 36.9 million shares come close, making up 2091.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Beachbody Co BODY stock fell 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $342.6 million.
  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares declined by 4.07% to $21.01. The company's market cap stands at $385.6 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR shares declined by 3.9% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.5 million.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL shares fell 3.53% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

