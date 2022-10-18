12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

REE Automotive REE stock rose 7.5% to $0.67 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $161.1 million.

Losers

Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock decreased by 9.4% to $1.45 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.

Muscle Maker GRIL shares fell 3.53% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.