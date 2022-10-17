12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GSE Systems GVP stock rose 18.1% to $0.95 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

Oblong OBLG stock rose 10.95% to $0.4. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 637.5K shares, which is 68.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.

MMTEC MTC shares increased by 6.33% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

UTime UTME stock rose 6.31% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

Sobr Safe SOBR stock increased by 5.79% to $2.74. This security traded at a volume of 65.7K shares come close, making up 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.

Losers

ALFI ALF shares declined by 8.4% to $0.26 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 181.0K shares come close, making up 180.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY stock declined by 5.35% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 168.3K, accounting for 89.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Rackspace Tech RXT shares declined by 5.1% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $863.3 million.

Intrusion INTZ shares declined by 5.0% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.3 million.

Cipher Mining CIFR stock decreased by 4.77% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.7 million.

Inpixon INPX shares fell 4.73% to $8.68. This security traded at a volume of 3.8 million shares come close, making up 5658.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

