11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 14, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 61.6% to $0.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Zovio ZVO stock moved upwards by 31.05% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares increased by 11.01% to $6.45. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million.
  • AYRO AYRO stock increased by 10.21% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares increased by 8.18% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • GrowGeneration GRWG shares rose 6.56% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $226.7 million.

Losers

  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares decreased by 16.6% to $2.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $115.6 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares fell 7.41% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Express EXPR shares declined by 4.21% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares declined by 3.99% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
  • Bowlero BOWL shares fell 3.06% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

