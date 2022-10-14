11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares rose 61.6% to $0.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Zovio ZVO stock moved upwards by 31.05% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares increased by 11.01% to $6.45. The company's market cap stands at $70.5 million.

AYRO AYRO stock increased by 10.21% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI shares increased by 8.18% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

GrowGeneration GRWG shares rose 6.56% to $3.73. The company's market cap stands at $226.7 million.

Losers

Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares decreased by 16.6% to $2.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $115.6 million.

Tuesday Morning TUEM shares fell 7.41% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Express EXPR shares declined by 4.21% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.8 million.

Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares declined by 3.99% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

Bowlero BOWL shares fell 3.06% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

