Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 1:00 PM | 3 min read
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock rose 5.93% to $18.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 4.3K shares is 130.5% of FG Finl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).
  • Marpai MRAI shares increased by 3.64% to $0.98. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares moved upwards by 3.21% to $0.62. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 13.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • NI Holdings NODK stock increased by 2.84% to $14.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 7.1K, which is 95.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.8 million.
  • Greenlight Capital Re GLRE shares rose 2.04% to $7.49. Trading volume for Greenlight Capital Re's stock is 21.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $260.7 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF stock increased by 1.84% to $1.66. FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

Losers

  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock decreased by 8.36% to $86.59 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 229.4K, which is 159.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock declined by 5.87% to $0.61. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 41.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT stock decreased by 5.41% to $4.63. Trading volume for SiriusPoint's stock is 149.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $752.4 million.
  • Fanhua FANH shares fell 4.36% to $5.05. The current volume of 21.2K shares is 52.2% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $273.9 million.
  • Root ROOT stock declined by 3.88% to $8.19. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 99.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.3 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 3.66% to $0.34. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 218.7K shares, making up 17.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

