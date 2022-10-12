Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock rose 5.93% to $18.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 4.3K shares is 130.5% of FG Finl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

Marpai MRAI shares increased by 3.64% to $0.98. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 3.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares moved upwards by 3.21% to $0.62. Trading volume for Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is 13.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

NI Holdings NODK stock increased by 2.84% to $14.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 7.1K, which is 95.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.8 million.

Greenlight Capital Re GLRE shares rose 2.04% to $7.49. Trading volume for Greenlight Capital Re's stock is 21.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 24.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $260.7 million.

FG Finl Gr FGF stock increased by 1.84% to $1.66. FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

Losers

Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock decreased by 8.36% to $86.59 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 229.4K, which is 159.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

SelectQuote SLQT stock declined by 5.87% to $0.61. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 41.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.3 million.

SiriusPoint SPNT stock decreased by 5.41% to $4.63. Trading volume for SiriusPoint's stock is 149.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 22.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $752.4 million.

Fanhua FANH shares fell 4.36% to $5.05. The current volume of 21.2K shares is 52.2% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $273.9 million.

Root ROOT stock declined by 3.88% to $8.19. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 99.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 8.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.3 million.

GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 3.66% to $0.34. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 218.7K shares, making up 17.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.

