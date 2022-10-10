12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Iris Energy IREN stock increased by 17.4% to $4.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.3 million.
- DatChat DATS stock increased by 13.81% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- Oblong OBLG shares increased by 12.02% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Inseego INSG shares increased by 6.21% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $220.7 million.
- AvePoint AVPT stock rose 5.09% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $726.7 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock rose 4.99% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.2 million.
Losers
- UTime UTME shares fell 6.8% to $1.77 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock declined by 6.39% to $2.64. Sobr Safe's trading volume hit 2.1 million shares by close, accounting for 72.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
- Blend Labs BLND stock fell 5.1% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $568.4 million.
- Adeia ADEA shares fell 4.96% to $9.21. The company's market cap stands at $960.3 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 4.88% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.8 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock decreased by 4.73% to $0.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.2 million, accounting for 37.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
