ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 8:10 AM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • NeuroMetrix NURO shares increased by 23.0% to $3.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Nutex Health NUTX stock moved upwards by 13.84% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $480.8 million.
  • Immunic IMUX shares rose 13.63% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $137.5 million.
  • MEI Pharma MEIP stock rose 13.3% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL shares increased by 13.11% to $6.89. The company's market cap stands at $417.3 million.
  • scPharmaceuticals SCPH stock increased by 12.44% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $153.4 million.

Losers

  • Cidara Therapeutics CDTX stock declined by 13.6% to $0.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
  • Molecular Partners MOLN stock decreased by 6.97% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $199.9 million.
  • NuCana NCNA shares fell 6.96% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
  • Genfit GNFT shares decreased by 6.82% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.8 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg NVIV stock decreased by 6.67% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Acer Therapeutics ACER shares decreased by 6.53% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers