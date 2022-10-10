12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

NeuroMetrix NURO shares increased by 23.0% to $3.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

Nutex Health NUTX stock moved upwards by 13.84% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $480.8 million.

Immunic IMUX shares rose 13.63% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $137.5 million.

MEI Pharma MEIP stock rose 13.3% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL shares increased by 13.11% to $6.89. The company's market cap stands at $417.3 million.

scPharmaceuticals SCPH stock increased by 12.44% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $153.4 million.

Losers

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX stock declined by 13.6% to $0.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.

Molecular Partners MOLN stock decreased by 6.97% to $6.15. The company's market cap stands at $199.9 million.

NuCana NCNA shares fell 6.96% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.

Genfit GNFT shares decreased by 6.82% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.8 million.

InVivo Therapeutics Hldg NVIV stock decreased by 6.67% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Acer Therapeutics ACER shares decreased by 6.53% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

