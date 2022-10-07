12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 29.0% to $3.65 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 455.8K shares come close, making up 519.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million. Aptinyx APTX stock moved upwards by 12.55% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 12.55% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million. Lipocine LPCN shares increased by 9.89% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.

shares increased by 9.89% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million. CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP stock rose 8.97% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

stock rose 8.97% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. Exicure XCUR stock increased by 8.23% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

stock increased by 8.23% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. Mainz Biomed MYNZ shares moved upwards by 7.83% to $7.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.6 million.

Losers

shares fell 18.9% to $5.72 during Friday's after-market session. Inventiva's trading volume hit 355.8K shares by close, accounting for 4289.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.0 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA stock fell 7.34% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

stock fell 7.34% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares decreased by 5.41% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

shares decreased by 5.41% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million. Heron Therapeutics HRTX stock decreased by 5.26% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.4 million.

stock decreased by 5.26% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.4 million. Unity Biotechnology UBX stock decreased by 4.47% to $0.37. At the close, Unity Biotechnology's trading volume reached 51.1K shares. This is 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.

stock decreased by 4.47% to $0.37. At the close, Unity Biotechnology's trading volume reached 51.1K shares. This is 1.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million. Baudax Bio BXRX shares fell 4.3% to $0.22. This security traded at a volume of 74.4K shares come close, making up 4.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.