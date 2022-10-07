7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Xcel Brands XELB stock rose 8.0% to $1.08 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

stock rose 8.0% to $1.08 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 6.51% to $0.37. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 115.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

shares increased by 6.51% to $0.37. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 115.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock rose 6.06% to $2.1. As of 13:30 EST, Greenlane Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 781.4K, which is 236.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

Losers

Tuesday Morning TUEM shares fell 17.1% to $0.13 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Tuesday Morning's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 70.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.

shares fell 17.1% to $0.13 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Tuesday Morning's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 70.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. Groupon GRPN stock declined by 13.92% to $7.88. As of 13:30 EST, Groupon's stock is trading at a volume of 817.9K, which is 96.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.7 million.

stock declined by 13.92% to $7.88. As of 13:30 EST, Groupon's stock is trading at a volume of 817.9K, which is 96.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.7 million. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares fell 11.32% to $2.57. ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 796.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.

shares fell 11.32% to $2.57. ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 796.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million. Kontoor Brands KTB shares declined by 11.08% to $31.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 402.9K, which is 98.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.