ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 1:37 PM | 2 min read
7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Xcel Brands XELB stock rose 8.0% to $1.08 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 6.51% to $0.37. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 115.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock rose 6.06% to $2.1. As of 13:30 EST, Greenlane Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 781.4K, which is 236.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.

Losers

  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares fell 17.1% to $0.13 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Tuesday Morning's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million, which is 70.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • Groupon GRPN stock declined by 13.92% to $7.88. As of 13:30 EST, Groupon's stock is trading at a volume of 817.9K, which is 96.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.7 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares fell 11.32% to $2.57. ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 796.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
  • Kontoor Brands KTB shares declined by 11.08% to $31.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 402.9K, which is 98.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers