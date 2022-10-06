12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Statera BioPharma STAB stock increased by 64.8% to $0.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

Revelation Biosciences REVB shares moved upwards by 34.12% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock rose 27.77% to $0.46.

Spruce Biosciences SPRB stock moved upwards by 18.65% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.

Annovis Bio ANVS shares moved upwards by 13.68% to $15.2. The company's market cap stands at $124.0 million.

Provention Bio PRVB shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $5.61. The company's market cap stands at $457.4 million.

Losers

Heart Test Laboratories HSCS shares fell 12.0% to $1.32 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Hyperfine HYPR shares decreased by 11.71% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million.

Applied Therapeutics APLT stock fell 9.37% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares declined by 8.98% to $7.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Calithera Biosciences CALA shares fell 6.06% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

Axcella Health AXLA shares fell 5.44% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 million.

