12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

TuanChe TC shares increased by 25.9% to $5.1 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 433.7K shares, making up 745.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.1 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

FingerMotion FNGR stock increased by 20.38% to $8.26. Trading volume for FingerMotion's stock is 16.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 757.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $353.5 million.

MediaCo Holding MDIA stock moved upwards by 13.43% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.

FaZe Holdings FAZE stock increased by 12.5% to $5.58. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.9 million, which is 224.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.5 million.

Motorsport Games MSGM shares rose 11.85% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ stock rose 11.53% to $1.16. As of 13:30 EST, Mobiquity Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 52.8K, which is 10.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Losers

Scienjoy Holding SJ stock decreased by 42.0% to $1.27 during Wednesday's regular session. Scienjoy Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 887.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.

United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF stock decreased by 38.62% to $18.2.

Troika Media Group TRKA stock fell 12.88% to $0.31. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 544.8K, which is 158.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

Lumen Technologies LUMN stock declined by 9.46% to $7.28. Lumen Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 15.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 127.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.

Lions Gate Enter LGF stock declined by 9.21% to $7.54. As of 13:30 EST, Lions Gate Enter's stock is trading at a volume of 771.8K, which is 105.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Lions Gate Enter LGF shares declined by 8.92% to $8.03. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 730.7K shares, making up 123.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

