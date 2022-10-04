9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Zhihu ZH stock moved upwards by 14.7% to $1.25 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 85.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $766.4 million.

AirNet Technology ANTE shares moved upwards by 14.41% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

Twitter TWTR shares increased by 13.74% to $48.39. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.4 million shares, making up 68.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 billion.

Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares rose 13.49% to $1.43. The current volume of 699.4K shares is 82.7% of Loyalty Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.

Losers

FaZe Holdings FAZE shares decreased by 35.83% to $5.23. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 125.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.2 million.

FingerMotion FNGR shares fell 17.24% to $5.38. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.8 million shares, making up 1092.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.3 million.

TuanChe TC shares fell 8.19% to $3.7. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 556.5K shares, making up 1118.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.8 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares declined by 8.19% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.6 million.

Scienjoy Holding SJ stock decreased by 7.27% to $2.17. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 350.3% of Scienjoy Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.