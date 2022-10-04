What's Going On With Alibaba Shares

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading higher by 4.57% to $84.13 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading higher amid an overall market rebound as stocks across sectors rise following last week's selloff.

Ongoing Fed policy tightening and inflation concerns have otherwise weighed on the sector and consumer spending outlook.

A drop in treasury yields has helped lift the broader market in today's session as the 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 3.583% Tuesday morning. The intraday drop in U.S. Treasury yields benefits companies such that, when interest rates otherwise rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

Equities fell in September due to concerns over inflation, contractionary Federal Reserve policy and a potential recession. An economic slowdown could negatively impact discretionary spending.

See Also: Why Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Down Over 50%