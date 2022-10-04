ñol

Why Amazon Shares Are Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 4, 2022 11:23 AM | 1 min read
Why Amazon Shares Are Rising

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading higher by 5.66% to $122.44 Tuesday morning following bullish commentary on the stock from JPMorgan. 

In a Tuesday note, the firm said Amazon remains its 'Best Idea' as it expects year-over-year revenue acceleration, margin expansion and capex moderation to 'drive significant FCF inflection in 2023.'

A drop in treasury yields has helped lift the broader market in today's session as the 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday low of 3.583% Tuesday morning. 

Equities fell in September due to concerns over inflation, contractionary Federal Reserve policy and a potential recession. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

