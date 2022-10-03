10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Lottery.com LTRY stock moved upwards by 39.2% to $0.31 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.9 million shares, making up 893.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

Wag Group PET shares moved upwards by 16.6% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.

Mondee Hldgs MOND stock increased by 15.01% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $729.8 million.

Youdao DAO shares increased by 14.24% to $4.49. The current volume of 106.4K shares is 74.6% of Youdao's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $565.6 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock increased by 14.09% to $0.92. The current volume of 277.7K shares is 28.3% of China Liberal Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

Losers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock decreased by 11.8% to $0.3 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Connexa Sports Techs's stock is trading at a volume of 159.6K, which is 93.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

GigaCloud Tech GCT shares declined by 9.2% to $9.18. The current volume of 301.5K shares is 7.0% of GigaCloud Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $373.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Cenntro Electric Group CENN stock decreased by 8.99% to $0.94. As of 13:30 EST, Cenntro Electric Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 73.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $244.9 million.

Tesla TSLA stock fell 8.26% to $243.35. As of 13:30 EST, Tesla's stock is trading at a volume of 64.2 million, which is 86.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $762.5 billion.

iMedia Brands IMBI stock fell 7.85% to $0.59. As of 13:30 EST, iMedia Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 88.9K, which is 57.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.