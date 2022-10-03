11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

FingerMotion FNGR shares rose 66.2% to $5.6 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 51.6 million, which is 7513.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.7 million.

NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares increased by 18.49% to $0.25. NextPlay Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 320.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 109.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.

TuanChe TC stock increased by 14.32% to $4.09. TuanChe's stock is trading at a volume of 695.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1816.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Turkcell Iletisim TKC stock rose 12.03% to $2.98. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 208.0K shares, making up 35.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

Qutoutiao QTT shares increased by 11.94% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Losers

United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares fell 40.0% to $18.43 during Monday's regular session.

FaZe Holdings FAZE stock declined by 17.05% to $8.03. FaZe Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 612.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 34.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $582.2 million.

National CineMedia NCMI stock decreased by 12.35% to $0.57. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 113.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.

Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock declined by 10.54% to $1.7. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 274.2K, which is 6.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.4 million.

Saga Communications SGA shares decreased by 9.18% to $23.75. The company's market cap stands at $143.7 million.

Starry Group Holdings STRY shares fell 9.07% to $1.35. Starry Group Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 406.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 107.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.0 million.

