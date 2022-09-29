12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Shift Technologies SFT shares increased by 5.0% to $0.69 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.8 million.

XL Fleet XL shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.8 million.

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares rose 4.88% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 million.

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE stock moved upwards by 4.76% to $2.64. Trading volume for this security closed at 244.8K, accounting for 16.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock increased by 4.63% to $0.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 102.9K, accounting for 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

stock increased by 4.63% to $0.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 102.9K, accounting for 2.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares rose 4.53% to $33.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $621.7 million.

Losers

Rent-A-Center RCII stock fell 17.2% to $18.5 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Nike NKE stock declined by 9.54% to $86.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.9 million shares, which is 41.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Aarons AAN shares declined by 5.71% to $9.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.0 million.

Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 4.53% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.

Foot Locker FL stock decreased by 3.92% to $31.42. This security traded at a volume of 68.1K shares come close, making up 2.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock fell 2.92% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $931.5 million.

