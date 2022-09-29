12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares moved upwards by 20.7% to $1.75 during Thursday's after-market session. First Wave BioPharma's trading volume hit 64.7K shares by close, accounting for 7.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

NanoVibronix NAOV stock moved upwards by 11.74% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares increased by 11.36% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

OpGen OPGN stock increased by 8.17% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

Soleno Therapeutics SLNO shares rose 7.36% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.

Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock increased by 7.01% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

Losers

Histogen HSTO shares declined by 14.1% to $1.22 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

Addex Therapeutics ADXN stock declined by 12.49% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares fell 10.03% to $0.31. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.0 million shares, which is 687.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock fell 9.68% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals BVXV shares fell 7.71% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

MSP Recovery MSPR stock decreased by 7.26% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.