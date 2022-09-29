12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aqua Metals AQMS stock increased by 4.8% to $0.83 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.8 million.

Xos XOS shares moved upwards by 4.72% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.8 million.

Romeo Power RMO stock increased by 4.64% to $0.43. At the close, Romeo Power's trading volume reached 65.6K shares. This is 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.

Vivakor VIVK shares moved upwards by 4.46% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock rose 3.26% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $163.1 million.

stock rose 3.26% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $163.1 million. OceanPal OP stock increased by 3.17% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Losers

ShiftPixy PIXY stock declined by 5.8% to $14.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $131.6 million.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock declined by 5.74% to $0.09. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 22.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.

Custom Truck One Source CTOS stock declined by 5.0% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

QualTek Services QTEK stock decreased by 4.98% to $1.72. This security traded at a volume of 397.8K shares come close, making up 197.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.

Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock fell 4.88% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP shares decreased by 3.38% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million.

