12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 5:41 PM | 2 min read
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock increased by 4.8% to $0.83 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.8 million.
  • Xos XOS shares moved upwards by 4.72% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.8 million.
  • Romeo Power RMO stock increased by 4.64% to $0.43. At the close, Romeo Power's trading volume reached 65.6K shares. This is 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.
  • Vivakor VIVK shares moved upwards by 4.46% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock rose 3.26% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $163.1 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock increased by 3.17% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

Losers

  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock declined by 5.8% to $14.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $131.6 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock declined by 5.74% to $0.09. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 22.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • Custom Truck One Source CTOS stock declined by 5.0% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • QualTek Services QTEK stock decreased by 4.98% to $1.72. This security traded at a volume of 397.8K shares come close, making up 197.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock fell 4.88% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP shares decreased by 3.38% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $80.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers