What's Going On With Micron Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading lower by 2.02% to $49.97 going into the close of Thursday's trading session. Micron shares are trading lower ahead of today's earnings report and amid a rise in treasury yields.

The weakness in the overall market may also be weighing on the technology sector following Jobless claims for September that came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Micron is expected to report first-quarter revenue of $6.68 billion on EPS of $1.30.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Micron has a 52-week high of $98.45 and a 52-week low of $48.45.