ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

What's Going On With Micron Shares

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 29, 2022 3:30 PM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Micron Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading lower by 2.02% to $49.97 going into the close of Thursday's trading session. Micron shares are trading lower ahead of today's earnings report and amid a rise in treasury yields.

The weakness in the overall market may also be weighing on the technology sector following Jobless claims for September that came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Micron is expected to report first-quarter revenue of $6.68 billion on EPS of $1.30.

See Also: Surprise! Jobless Claims Fall To Lowest Levels Since April: What You Need To Know Now

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Micron has a 52-week high of $98.45 and a 52-week low of $48.45.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas