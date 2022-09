What's Going On With Alibaba Shares

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading lower by 3.40% to $78.24 going into the close of Thursday's trading session. Shares of Chinese companies are trading lower as global equities fall amid US economic concerns and currency uncertainty.

Stocks across all sectors are falling today following Jobless claims for September that came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Federal Reserve action to curb the tight labor market.

What Happened?

U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week to the lowest levels since April, signaling the labor market remains resilient despite continued rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24 to 193,000 from a downwardly revised level of 209,000 in the prior week, according to data the Labor Department released on Thursday...Read More

